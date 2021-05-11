Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,180% compared to the typical daily volume of 295 call options.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $596.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

