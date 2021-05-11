Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 163.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 235,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.