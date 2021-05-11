FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.