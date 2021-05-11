FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Increased by Analyst

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.56). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMYT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of AMYT opened at $10.99 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 million and a PE ratio of -12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $5,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 651,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,178,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

