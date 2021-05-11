Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

BG stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. Bunge has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

