Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given Neutral Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.68.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.07 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $436.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.99 and a 200-day moving average of $382.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.