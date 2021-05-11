Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $97.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.30.

REGI stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

