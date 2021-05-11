Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tapestry, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPR. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

TPR stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 722.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

