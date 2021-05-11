Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

CTSO stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $342.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.