Truist Securiti Comments on GreenSky, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for GreenSky in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GreenSky’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

GreenSky stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

