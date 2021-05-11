TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.17.

TSE:T opened at C$26.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.62. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$22.02 and a twelve month high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

