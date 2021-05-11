Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.67.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$38.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.12. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

