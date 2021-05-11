Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$44.67 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$44.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

