ATB Capital Lowers Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Price Target to C$2.00

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$160.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

