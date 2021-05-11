ATB Capital Lowers Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Price Target to C$2.00

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$160.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.
Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile
