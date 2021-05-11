Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post sales of $134.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.83 million and the highest is $136.40 million. CRA International reported sales of $123.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $540.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.53 million to $542.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $576.08 million, with estimates ranging from $569.60 million to $580.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $87.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

