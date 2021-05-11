Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post sales of $158.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.70 million and the highest is $161.00 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $174.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $659.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

