Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and traded as low as $14.08. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 506 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a P/E ratio of 281.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

