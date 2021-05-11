Boot Barn (BOOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOOT opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.