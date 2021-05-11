Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.28

Shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $18.25. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.