Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

