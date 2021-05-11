PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PlayAGS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE AGS opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.