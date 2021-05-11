The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $790.65.

TTD opened at $489.60 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $269.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 167.67, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.87.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

