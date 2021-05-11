Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

DKL opened at $38.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 139.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

