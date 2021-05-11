FY2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $20.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.30. G.Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.15 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $474.22 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

