Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

