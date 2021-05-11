Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

ETSY opened at $167.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.51. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

