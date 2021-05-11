FY2021 Earnings Estimate for OptiNose, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in OptiNose by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.