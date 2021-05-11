Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.00 ($11.76) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.64.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

