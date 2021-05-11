Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.00 ($11.76) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.64.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

