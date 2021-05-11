Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIN. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €253.29 ($297.99).

Get Linde alerts:

ETR:LIN opened at €248.35 ($292.18) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €238.36 and a 200 day moving average of €217.42. Linde has a 52 week low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 52 week high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.