Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €24.62 ($28.96) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1 year high of €25.10 ($29.53).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

