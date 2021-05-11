Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.98 ($58.80).

Shares of SHL opened at €47.28 ($55.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

