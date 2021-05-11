Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $17.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $4,794,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

