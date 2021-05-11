Zovio (ZVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. On average, analysts expect Zovio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

