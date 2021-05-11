Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

