Vertex (VERX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VERX opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
