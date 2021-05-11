Vertex (VERX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex alerts:

Shares of VERX opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.