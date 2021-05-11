Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

NEO opened at C$19.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$21.68. The company has a market cap of C$730.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

