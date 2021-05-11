StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

SVI opened at C$4.43 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -48.15.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

