ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €650.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €553.27 ($650.91).

