Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Sugar Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The firm has a market cap of C$586.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.43.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

