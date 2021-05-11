Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.63.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.95 on Friday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

