FY2021 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Boosted by William Blair

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

TMUS opened at $135.81 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,777 shares of company stock worth $23,604,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.