Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to Buy at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

