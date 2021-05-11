Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $89,979,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,074,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

