Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

