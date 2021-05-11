Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.