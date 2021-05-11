Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $19.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.
Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $425.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.