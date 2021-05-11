Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $19.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $425.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

