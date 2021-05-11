Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $92.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.