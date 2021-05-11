Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

VFF opened at $8.37 on Monday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $679.57 million, a PE ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 159,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.