KeyCorp Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CENT. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $58.95 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

