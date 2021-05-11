Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

